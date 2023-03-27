Maybe by the time you read this, the incessant rain has stopped. I know we need the rain but not this much. It’s another example of climate change. Earth is nearing the tipping point for a hot future (New York Times, 3/21/23). Yet we still read letters from climate deniers in this newspaper. I asked a climate scientist if this rush to build more housing was good for the environment and he said yes if it was dense. An apartment dweller usually uses up less energy than a home dweller.

sue lempert

A housing official told me the following: Since 2017, the state Legislature and governor have enacted more than 100 bills dealing with the shortage of affordable housing in California. The great majority of these bills have dealt with local planning, with the intent to “curb the capacity of local government to deny or reduce the density” of housing developments. While some bills have provided funding for affordable housing, the Legislature has never restored the $1 billion available for affordable housing that was lost in 2012 when the Legislature eliminated redevelopment. Some of the key changes made by the Legislature are these:

