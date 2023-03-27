Maybe by the time you read this, the incessant rain has stopped. I know we need the rain but not this much. It’s another example of climate change. Earth is nearing the tipping point for a hot future (New York Times, 3/21/23). Yet we still read letters from climate deniers in this newspaper. I asked a climate scientist if this rush to build more housing was good for the environment and he said yes if it was dense. An apartment dweller usually uses up less energy than a home dweller.
A housing official told me the following: Since 2017, the state Legislature and governor have enacted more than 100 bills dealing with the shortage of affordable housing in California. The great majority of these bills have dealt with local planning, with the intent to “curb the capacity of local government to deny or reduce the density” of housing developments. While some bills have provided funding for affordable housing, the Legislature has never restored the $1 billion available for affordable housing that was lost in 2012 when the Legislature eliminated redevelopment. Some of the key changes made by the Legislature are these:
• Housing projects can only be denied if they violate “objective” standards like height limits and setbacks.
• Even standards like height limits and setbacks can be waived if the project has as little as 5% affordable housing.
• The Legislature has established statewide planning standards — for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), four units on single-family lots, and housing development in commercial zones — and required that these projects be approved regardless of any local concerns.
What are the results? According to a background paper presented to a Joint Oversight Committee hearing in February, total units constructed in California have decreased since 2017.
Why is that? Developers surveyed by the Urban Land Institute stated that the main obstacles they face are access to capital and the shortage of construction labor. Construction costs have dramatically increased. Many worker incomes are too low to afford the cost of new housing construction. Despite all of the attention paid in the press to local approvals as the source of the housing problem, all of this demonstrates that, at best, the Legislature’s current focus will have only a minor impact on the state’s housing problems.
While the weather may be in the taming stages — April comes in like a lamb — some political battles are just beginning to heat up. The race for Dave Pine’s seat (District 1) in November 2024 has already begun.
The two most powerful contenders are Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach versus Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan. Beach has already received the prized endorsement of Congressman Kevin Mullin, Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, and former supervisors Carole Groom and Don Horsley while Papan is supported by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, State Treasurer Fiona Ma, and of course by sister Assemblymember Diane Papan, and friends of the Papan family including labor leader and San Mateo Councilmember Rich Hedges and San Mateo Councilmember Lisa Diaz Nash. To date, former state Sen. Jerry Hill and current state Sen. Josh Becker have not taken a position. District 1 includes Burlingame, Hillsborough, Millbrae, and portions of San Bruno and South San Francisco; the unincorporated communities of San Mateo Highlands, Baywood Park and Burlingame Hills.
I tried without success to listen to the City Council study session before its regular meeting last Monday. I was very interested in the subject of leaf blowers and whether or not the council was going to require all leaf blowers used in the city to change to electric because the gas fumes emitted were contributing to climate change. But the only message on my screen was council meeting in closed session. Very frustrating. The matter is on the agenda for April 3.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
