“Everything on social media is fake.” I hear this claim endlessly from my parents and from my friends.
Unrealistic beauty standards, body standards, relationship goals, and materialism are being portrayed to young audiences. Is social media still a platform to enjoy yourself or is it just a place for feeding the unhealthy feeling of not measuring up and of not being good enough?
Social media used to be a tool for communication with friends and building new relationships. But nowadays everyone has social media. In fact, many conversations start with someone asking for someone’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or TikTok. Although these virtual communities do help us see what friends and acquaintances are up to, they also feed deep insecurities of not measuring up, feeling not good enough, and of FOMO (fear of missing out).
Anyone who has scrolled a social media platform has experienced one, if not all, of these feelings, yet despite their downward pull of them, the scrolling continues addictively. Even though many users are aware of their addiction to social media, they can’t pull themselves away from hours of scrolling, often referred to as “the rabbit hole.”
The most vulnerable and largest group to fall victim to the addiction to social media is our younger generation. Young students who use social media see these pictures and advertisements that often lead to false expectations and envy. Although everything on social media may seem perfect, young followers may not recognize that not everything on social media is true.
Social media has become a battleground for society and its users are quickly destroying one another. According to an article by The New York Times, from the year 2007 to 2019, the number of teenagers sleeping at least eight hours per night decreased by 30%. One of the reasons for this is the increase in young social media users. Although this massive platform gives people an opportunity to learn and share, this platform is also a place where hate exists. Social media has a harmful effect on teenagers’ mental and physical health. It is important that everyone is aware of the illusions presented through social media so they do not fall into the trap of unrealistic comparisons.
Being born in a world where followers measure your popularity and the number of likes measures your success, the younger generation can’t help but have feelings of loneliness, hopelessness, envy and comparison. It does not end there either. Consider a job title that has emerged in the 21st century: social media influencer. These internet celebrities have hundreds of thousands of followers and get paid by big companies to advertise products, locations and other goods. The sponsorships also carry big payoffs. Behind these seemingly perfect photos are countless hours of editing, Photoshopping, teams of professional workers, funding and sometimes a fake smile. Yet, there are thousands of young students who do not realize this. They finish a day of school to open their Instagram and see influencers the same age as them traveling the world and promoting a new product.
People’s lives may seem flawless on camera, but nothing is ever perfect; even those who appear to lead enviable lives have their own personal struggles. Such is the nature of life. The purpose of many influencers and accounts is to trick users into believing that life can be perfect.
Social media is a powerful tool, but one should not use numbers and likes to define their success in life. Self-awareness and consistently working to be the best version of oneself are important to all users of social media.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.