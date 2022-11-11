Student News logo

On Nov. 11 each year, most schools in the U.S. are closed in observance of Veterans Day, a federal holiday to honor military veterans. For many students, the day is just an extra day off from school for a relaxing long weekend, but they often forget the true meaning of this holiday.

Throughout elementary, middle and high school, I was never really taught or did any activities regarding Veterans Day, leaving me to not fully understand the holiday’s meaning. In the past, students wrote letters, thank you cards, or made red paper poppies to honor our veterans.

