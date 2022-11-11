On Nov. 11 each year, most schools in the U.S. are closed in observance of Veterans Day, a federal holiday to honor military veterans. For many students, the day is just an extra day off from school for a relaxing long weekend, but they often forget the true meaning of this holiday.
Throughout elementary, middle and high school, I was never really taught or did any activities regarding Veterans Day, leaving me to not fully understand the holiday’s meaning. In the past, students wrote letters, thank you cards, or made red paper poppies to honor our veterans.
With more students forgetting the significance of this holiday, it is important that we are aware of the sacrifices and bravery of our veterans.
Nov. 11 was originally called Armistice Day, because on Nov. 11, 1918, the armistice was signed at Le Francport putting an end to World War I. Then on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor all American veterans for their service to our nation.
Veterans who return home from war often have a difficult time assimilating back to civilian life. While in uniform, they are seen as heroes, but upon coming home from service, they struggle to return to normal life and don’t receive the support they need.
Veterans who returned back from the Vietnam War met with harsh criticism and were treated poorly. There was no welcome home parade for these veterans as there had been during previous wars. Instead, they were discriminated against for having participated in the conflict, even though most had no choice because they had been drafted into military service. The lack of support for veterans who put their life on the line still continues today.
There are many veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness and depression. The struggle to return back to everyday life ultimately leads to some veterans taking their lives. In fact, veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served. In response to this crisis, efforts by private groups and by the government have been implemented to support veterans.
According to the U.S. Department, there is an effort of hiring over 2,000 prevention personnel who will be stationed around the world to help prevent suicide and other challenges veterans face.
Even so, more education should be taught to students and civilians about the sacrifices veterans make. According to our state Senate, California has the largest number of veterans experiencing homelessness. Of the recorded 11,401 veterans on the street, many are unsheltered, exposed to harsh environments, and struggling with mental illness as residual effects from their military experience.
Perhaps we would do well to remember that the people we might see experiencing homelessness may be veterans. It is deeply unfortunate that in their current condition, they are no longer treated as heroes; however, they still deserve appreciation and respect for their sacrifices.
Throughout the school year, I have often seen military recruiters visiting our campus to deliver presentations or do exercise challenges with students, in hopes of recruiting them.
But why do we still glorify military service if society will not be kind to veterans once their service is complete? As poet Wilfred Owen wrote, “My friend, you would not tell with such high zest / To children ardent for some desperate glory, / The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est / Pro patria mori.” Translated from Latin, the final lines of his poem mean “It is sweet and fitting to die for one’s country.” But is it, really?
This Veterans Day, students should not think of the holiday as just a day off from school. We should all think about those who have sacrificed for our country. Let us bridge this gap by teaching about Veterans Day in schools, speaking out about the challenges veterans face after returning home, writing letters of thanks, volunteering at a location to help veterans, donating resources, and changing our mindsets.
This week, we can find ways to pay respect to veterans: offer a handshake, say thank you, share a small American flag, or wear a red poppy.
Our support and appreciation will be a sweet and fitting way to honor those who have served.
Eileen Liu is a sophomore at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
