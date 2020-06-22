As we celebrated Flag Day and prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July it might be appropriate to consider why. Are we honoring the flag because we are patriotic or because we are nationalistic? And when we set aside a day to celebrate our nation’s beginning are we being patriotic or nationalistic? There is a difference. Nationalism is usually bad and patriotism is more often good.
What’s the difference? It’s easy to confuse nationalism and patriotism, especially because they once meant the same thing. But “ by the early decades of the 20th century, with the rise of fascism in Europe, nationalism had come to mean something different from patriotism, something fierce, something violent: less a love for your own country than a hatred of other countries and their people and a hatred of people within your own country who don’t belong to an ethnic, racial or religious majority.” — “This America, the case for the nation,” Jill Lepore.
Nationalism has often led to war: World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War, which was more about a desire for uniting the south and north into one country free from colonial rule than about communism. Nationalism has led to territorial expansion, colonialism and racism. Vladimir Putin is more of a nationalist than a communist. His main goal is to re-establish the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and to restore the glory and power of mother Russia. NATO and the European Union were established after World War II as a force against Russian expansionism and as a way to unite, not divide the Western countries in hopes of averting another world war. Two previous enemies, Germany and France, were now joined in a military and economic union. If you are a nationalist, you probably are against the European Union and NATO. But you can support these multi-nation organizations if you are patriotic.
According to the dictionary, nationalism is identification with one’s own nation and support for its interests, especially to the exclusion of the interests of other nations. The definition of patriotism is devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country. Is burning the flag or kneeling for the national anthem patriotic? No. But today we have many police officers kneeling in solidarity with protesters. And we don’t put people in jail for flag burning. One of the reasons why people love this country is because we believe in and protect freedom of expression.
Even some of America’s harshest critics because of its treatment of African Americans still loved this country’s ideals: Frederick Douglas, a former slave and famous abolitionist once described this nation as “A Government founded upon justice and recognizing the equal rights of all men, … steadily refusing to put its sword or purse in the service of any religious creed or family, is a standing offense to most of the Governments of the world, and to some narrow and bigoted people among ourselves.”
Today, there is another sentiment simmering to the boiling point. It is the opposite of nationalism and patriotism. It starts out with distrust of government. Then shame and anger for past and present actions of government, which evolves into disengagement, the feeling that things will never be just under the present system, the belief that things will not change and voting does not matter because all government leaders are the same, all police are the same. We are not anarchists but we are no longer the idealists we once were. Frederick Douglas was still a believer; so was President Obama. Remember, we are not blue states or red states speech. We are the United States of America.
George Floyd’s murder revealed that our nation is not what most aspire it to be. One where each and every one of us are equal, enjoy the same rights, and receive the same treatment regardless of race and the color of our skin. We have been reminded that there is a white America and a black America, which in practice does not always offer the same protections of the Constitution to black Americans as it does to white Americans.
We can only hope and pray that the recent protests will lead to positive change which will restore our idealism. That especially our youth and people of color can find reasons to love our country as we toast our flag and celebrate the Fourth of July.
That we have truly become one America, neither white nor black. But it will take much more than hope and prayers.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
