It was a much simpler time. In the 1920s, the Peninsula looked much different than it does today. There were no freeways, no shopping centers, no high-rise office towers dominating downtown commercial districts.
Heck, there was no Foster City or Redwood Shores. The pace of sleepy suburban life was slower. TV, satellites, social media, instant messaging, streaming services, all were unknown.
A lot has changed over the decades. But one thing hasn’t. The Little-Big Game remains pretty much the same. The football contest between neighbors San Mateo and Burlingame highs, which began in 1927 during the Coolidge administration, continues to be an example of what small-town America was like in these parts.
In many ways, time seems to stand still when this annual game comes into view. There is plenty of teen hoopla at both schools leading up to this Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff at Burlingame’s Umland Stadium.
At the event itself, there will be food, banners, cheerleaders, marching bands, dancers, alumni gatherings and, of course, prep football. Weather permitting, crowds typically number 3,000 witnesses or more.
Both teams, which appear to be relatively evenly matched this year even though they play in different Peninsula Athletic League competitive equity-based divisions, are gunning for playoff action next week.
Burlingame leads the ancient series, one of the oldest traditional public school rivalries in the Bay Area, 58-32-4. Recent history has not been kind to the Bearcats. The Panthers have won the last 12 Little-Big Games, an all-time record.
San Mateo, as you can imagine, is more than eager to put an end to that stark and frustrating streak. For some perspective, most players at both schools were attending prekindergarten programs the last time San Mateo won this affair.
On the San Mateo campus on North Delaware Street, there is a strong feeling that it’s high time to change that one-sided dynamic — and what better place to do it than 1 mile north on its old tormentor’s home turf this weekend.
A turnaround would be sweet indeed. Burlingame, no doubt, has other ideas.
HALL OF FAME NOMINEES SOUGHT: Nominations for induction into the 2023 Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame are now being accepted.
The Hall of Fame, which made its debut in 1989 as the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame, currently embraces about 300 individuals, all of them outstanding athletes, coaches, administrators and others who have made lasting contributions to the area’s athletic landscape, and beyond, over time.
If you have a nominee, please send his or her particulars to this writer at the email address at the bottom of this piece. The Hall of Fame is located at the San Mateo County History Museum in downtown Redwood City.
JAMES CRESTA IS REMEMBERED: James Cresta became an institution at El Camino High School in South San Francisco. He served several generations of students as an auto/shop instructor there. He taught at EC from 1964 to 2021, a grand total of 57 productive years.
Much admired, he passed away last year. A celebration of his life and sterling career will be held Thursday (his birthday) at 5 p.m. in a garden behind the school’s old auto shop.
Students, former students, faculty colleagues, family members and friends are invited.
CARVED SAUSAGE? EXPLAIN PLEASE: Forgive the obvious ignorance here, but can someone please explain why a local hotel is touting a particular highlight of its sumptuous buffet as “carved sausage with mustards?” Carved sausage?
We’re talking about glorified tube steaks here. Since when is the actual carving of this rather mundane dining item a special menu feature worthy of publicity? Jimmy Dean, hello? Help me out here.
KEEPING IT CLEAN IN SAN CARLOS: San Carlos promotes itself as “The City of Good Living.” Apparently, there may also be an emphasis on extreme cleanliness. We point out this possibility in light of a recent police report from that pleasant burg.
According to the diligent constables there, a man was seen covered with Comet cleanser in the village’s downtown district. The fellow was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Rub-a-dub-dub.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
