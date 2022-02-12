The human imagination is a powerful thing. Used properly, it enables one to see into the future. Not always with great accuracy, of course, but given enough data, one can use one’s imagination to create a pretty accurate picture of what that future will look like.
This week I attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “Middlefield Road Phase 1 Underground Utility District and Streetscape Project.” The project, which has been underway along Middlefield Road from Maple Street to Woodside Road for the past three years, was being celebrated as having been completed. Though all of the needed new infrastructure is in place, to anyone familiar with the aims of the project, it’s clear it isn’t quite done.
We all clapped when Mayor Giselle Hale cut the red ribbon on Monday, since there was plenty to celebrate. Although the project as a whole may not be done, the city’s portion essentially is. What work remains is left to a couple of infrastructure companies, and will be completed when they can. Thus, to see the final result of the Middlefield Road project, we’ll either have to wait a few months, or we’ll have to rely upon our imaginations.
As the project’s lengthy title implies, the project had two main objectives. The first — which has yet to be fully achieved — was to eliminate the web of wires above Middlefield Road by placing them in underground conduits. The second was to improve Middlefield Road’s “streetscape,” both its functionality (largely for pedestrians and cyclists) and its visual appeal. This second objective has largely been met through new, wide sidewalks with accessible curb ramps and a lovely “class IV” bike lane (a bike lane physically separated from the driving lanes, rather than simply being painted on the road). The bus stops have new benches, and new acorn-style streetlights have been added along the length of the affected section of Middlefield Road. Finally, new planters and street trees dot the length of the project.
As someone who often walks along Middlefield Road, I can attest to the significantly improved experience this project has wrought. The flat, unbroken sidewalk is a great leap over what was there, and the bike lane — a smooth gray ribbon of concrete immediately adjacent to the white sidewalk — should significantly improve cyclist safety along this busy Redwood City thoroughfare. Cyclists and pedestrians will need to be careful to remain in their own lanes — there are a great many blue signs indicating which lane is for what — and they’ll still have to navigate the many street crossings and driveways that pepper the route. Yet, this project already appears to have made Middlefield Road a more popular and attractive route for both.
With all of these improvements, just where does one’s imagination come in? For one, the new trees are as yet too small to provide any real shade — so we’ll need to imagine how they will contribute to the overall experience once they grow. Ditto with the small plants in the various planters, which should mature into an attractive display. But consider how the city described the project’s benefits: “Removes unsightly overhead wires and relocates facilities underground. Removes utility poles located on sidewalks to provide better pedestrian access.” Visit the site today, and you’ll see that plenty of overhead wires remain (fewer than before, however, and the needed underground conduits are already in place). Plus, none of the utility poles appear to have been removed. Although new signals were installed at the Chestnut Street intersection, they have yet to be activated; the old signals still remain and are still serving to regulate traffic. For now, when looking at Middlefield Road we have to imagine that the wooden utility poles are gone, along with the wires that stretch between them and the streetlights mounted to their tops. We must imagine that the new overhead streetlights and post-mounted acorn-style lamps — which stand close to the soon-to-be-removed power poles — are the only source of nighttime illumination.
While at the ribbon-cutting, I asked one of the city officials about the infrastructure work that is still to be done. I was told that PG&E has done most of their work, and that the remaining wires largely belong to AT&T and Comcast. As for the wooden poles that support that mixed web of wires, they apparently belong to AT&T. Because of that, Comcast first has to come and remove its wires, leaving AT&T free to take down its wires and remove the poles.
Using my imagination, I can see that when this project is truly complete, Middlefield Road will look as good as it now functions. Even as it stands today, Middlefield Road is vastly improved, and hopefully will serve as an example for future projects throughout the city.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.