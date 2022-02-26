Having been a member of San Mateo High School’s newspaper for the past four years, I’d like to consider myself an expert on the journalism class. The spacious media lab, with its fluorescent lighting and lemony scent, has been a second home for me since freshman year. I have fond memories of furious debates on everything from hall passes to Afghanistan, long, ink-black lists on whiteboards, and the mild frenzy that consumed the room on deadline day.
Then the pandemic hit.
Within a matter of weeks, we were forced to move the creative and interactive environment of in-person learning to an online format. It wasn’t an easy transition to reconcile, and in many ways we never returned to the hustle-bustle of pre-March 2020.
The main change that occurred was the lack of printed papers. A large cause of this was funding — traditionally the journalism class receives its funds to pay to print the paper from yearbook sales from the previous year. However, as last year was largely online, we didn’t sell nearly as many yearbooks as we usually do, and so had barely any money left for the paper. The other reason was that we were so used to publishing articles online — again, due to distance learning last year — that we decided to just maintain the new format. We revamped the website and began posting stories on it regularly.
Another difference between pre- and post-COVID San Mateo High journalism is the content of the articles. Before the pandemic, there were barely ever any articles under the news section (which, as the news editor, I was particularly disgruntled about) but now it is one of the most popular sections — a change that reflects the increasingly turbulent world. Every day a newsworthy event occurs, a fact that is heightened by how relevant the occurrences on the national and international level are to our lives recently.
Furthermore, there is a marked increase in reader involvement in the paper. With the constantly adapting world, the opinions and inputs of everyday people are much more needed and offered. Headlines of “Students React” and “Teachers React” are becoming commonplace.
Besides these more technical changes, the difference in atmosphere was truly striking. Transitioning from a loud and collaborative classroom to a dulled and muted (literally) Zoom call was definitely the hardest part about the entire process. Yet, after this year resumed in-person learning, I was in awe at how quickly all the students eased back into their routine. As a class that is quite self-motivated — probably more than most — this resilience is undoubtedly what allowed for the spirit of the journalism class to persevere throughout the unprecedented circumstances.
Samidha Mishra is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
