Some time ago, Jon Mays, editor of this paper, wrote a piece about all the enemies he has. As it turned out, Jon confessed to having no enemies at all. Well, this writing is offered in similar fashion except, unlike Jon, I’m not pulling any punches. I confess, there are some things I hate, so let’s get started.
To begin, I have to take issue with those who argue or admonish not to use the word “hate.” Typically the argument is made that it is too strong a word. However, it is the word I choose to use in lieu of what the complainant usually has in mind: the word “dislike.” True enough, there are things I dislike. For instance, I can’t say I hate Brussels sprouts but I can say I dislike the taste. On the other hand, there are things I truly do hate and for that, I offer no apologies.
With the holiday this week, you may have the opportunity to get out and take in a hike at one of the Peninsula’s nearby parks. Maybe you’ll take in the wonderful smells of the forest at Edgewood Preserve? If you do, maybe you’ll make it to the highest point in the park and take in the great vista of San Francisco Bay. On a clear day, you can even see as far as Mt. Diablo and Mt. Hamilton.
I enjoy a hike like the one described above but what I hate is to be hiking along and see a bag full of dog poop lying alongside the trail. Who does that and why? Do these culprits believe there is a Dog Poop Fairy who comes along and picks up all the bags they leave behind? If that’s you, allow me to burst your bubble. The Dog Poop Fairy does not exist. Please take your dog’s business with you and dispose of it at home, preferably in the toilet and not the trash (The latter sidles up to a whole other issue to be addressed some other time).
Yesterday, I had reason to travel to Fremont High School. As I drove along the freeway, there was a decent looking sound wall, sans the fact it had become someone’s canvas for graffiti. I hate seeing graffiti. Again, who does that and why?
My eldest son, when he was 14, got caught marking up public property with graffiti. I asked him why he did it. He said, “to be famous.” I told him, and I would tell anyone else, it doesn’t make you famous, it makes you a public nuisance. Ninety-nine percent of the public has no idea what the mark left behind means or whose it is. If they did, they’d probably turn in the person responsible and have them held accountable for their crime.
This next one is something I grew to hate when I was being treated for cancer and had neuropathy. With hands that wouldn’t cooperate, I found it nearly impossible to open any new package. Pulling the tab open on a fresh box of cereal, for instance, required tools and a lot of effort. So much glue had been used at the plant to seal the box, the message seemed to be, buy it but don’t eat it.
Cereal was one thing but what I hated most were the bottles of some of my medicine. First test: If you can, remove the plastic seal on the top of the bottle. Second test: Squeeze the lid with 10 pounds of pressure so it will unlock and turn.
At times I wondered, “Does the doctor really expect me to take this medicine or is this some kind of sick joke?” Honestly, it made me wonder how the elderly, with ailments like arthritis, manage in this world with everything sealed and wrapped so tightly. Yes, I understand why it is done but can’t the manufacturers back off just a little?
A similar thing I hate are those plastic rings they use to hold together multiple bottles of juice, mouthwash or shampoo at super-stores like Costco or Walmart. Isn’t there be a better way to hold two or three bottles together that would be more friendly to the environment? The biggest concern I have is if those rings end up in the wrong place and wildlife gets caught up in them. Personally, I always cut the rings apart with a pair of scissors before tossing them in the recycle bin … just in case.
Well, there you have it, although I hate to admit, it’s only a partial list. There’s more but at least with these off my chest, I can have a happy Thanksgiving this coming Thursday. I hope you do too.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
