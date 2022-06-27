If you watched the Watergate hearings you can’t help but comparing them to the Jan. 6 hearings. Both were and are riveting. The big difference — Jan. 6 was about life and death. Watergate was bipartisan and Republicans, while disappointed, participated. America was a saner and politically safer place then under a scheming but generally patriotic Richard Nixon versus the current egotistical manic Donald Trump. A visit to the Nixon Museum in Yerba Buena includes full coverage of Watergate with few excuses.
For a summer we were glued to our television sets watching PBS cover the full hearings, gavel to gavel. We watched U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin (D), U.S. Sen. Howard Baker (R) and Nixon staffers John Dean and John Erlichman discuss what would become a constitutional crisis. I heard surprise witness Alexander Butterfield reveal Nixon’s conversations were on tapes. And Tennessee Sen. Howard Baker (R) asked: “What did the president know and when did he know it?”
How different today. We see the mob attacking the Capitol and our history with President Trump urging them on. There is a noose on display to hang the vice president. And Trump tells the mob, maybe Pence deserves it. Scary. You’ve never seen anything like this even after living through the end of the Depression, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Who are these scumbags and why is Trump urging them on? The hearings tell us he thought he could change history, that he could remain president even though he lost an election. How do you explain this to your children or grandchildren? Stomp on the flag? Tear up your copy of the Constitution? Tell them to leave the room and not watch.
Another highlight of the hearings was the opening presentation by Liz Cheney, Republican congresswoman of Wyoming, brave enough to be a truth teller and go down in history as a hero. Her remarks will be remembered: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
Not so for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson who on CNN tried to escape reporters’ questions regarding presenting an alternate slate of electors (pro-Trump) to Vice President Pence before the official count. He denied knowing anything about it.
Other heroes were the election chiefs who would not be intimidated by threats from the former president and his team even when they extended to their families. Heroes included Brad Rafensperger of Georgia and Rusty Brown of Arizona. Also lawyers in the Department of Justice, Trump appointees, who refused to rubber stamp his pipe dream.
I caught up with state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, last Saturday, as he was rushing from one event to another. How much our elected officials have to give up to do a good job. Time with family. Real vacations with phone and laptop off limits? Never. His daughter has just graduated from high school and is off to college. His son is a high school junior.
His district includes a portion of Santa Clara County and a bigger slice of San Mateo County. I asked if he was supporting either Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale or San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan in the runoff for state Assembly. He said neither. His main office is in San Mateo on El Camino Real, same office once occupied by Jerry Hill. Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, has an office in the same building next door.
Becker’s environmental credentials are well known. In Sacramento he is chair of a new subcommittee on clean energy’s future and vice chair of a joint Assembly/Senate committee on climate change. He also serves on Business and Economic Development Committee. His main focus is spreading jobs throughout the state.
After two years on the job (he can serve a maximum of 12) he loves the range of issues and has a voice in a Democratic caucus of only 31. In addition to climate issues, his main interest is early childhood education. I am sure he has political ambitions beyond the Senate but he will have to wait until there is an opening.
No surprise Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach has endorsed Kevin Mullin for Congress. She and Mullin have been close friends for years and remained so on the campaign trail. Mutual friends tried to dissuade Beach from running. But she had her heart set on Congress. Seeing them on the same campaign panel was something to behold. They couldn’t have been nicer to each other. Politics may prevent him from endorsing in an anticipated duel for supervisor between Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan and Beach.
