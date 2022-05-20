In the race for sheriff, although contentious, there should have been two professionals competing for the top law enforcement office in the county in a civil and cordial manner. But, that hasn’t been the case. Allegations of misogyny, sexism, misinformation and abuse of power have come to light. There have been allegations of backroom arm-twisting for donations to Sheriff Carlos Bolanos’ campaign, and even retaliation of officers when their spouses have expressed support for challenger, Millbrae Police Chief Christina Corpus. If true, the incumbent, a man, and with a large war chest, Bolanos and his campaign has no need to stoop low. I’m speaking out because it’s important for all of you to know that Christina is running a good and honest campaign. Her 20 years of service aren’t filled with politically-expedient actions — she has worked hard to climb the ranks of a male-dominated career and has shown true leadership.
Another issue is the question of concealed carry weapons permit (CCWs) holders and donations to Bolanos campaign; smells of pay for play. When comparing the lists of those awarded a CCW and Bolanos 460 filing (state campaign finance filings), he received 45 donations totaling nearly $40K. There are only a few hundred CCWs that have been given in San Mateo County. Many of those folks could be considered to be in violation of state law for not attending state-mandated courses to receive a CCW, and some don’t even reside in San Mateo County. CCWs are meant to be for responsible gun owners, not for people that can simply pay for one. I reached out to Bolanos for comment, but received no reply.
Voters have a choice to make on June 7 — do they want a sheriff that cooperated with ICE, that has neglected the needs of his officers, that has left our public safety professionals with no contract for the past 18 months, and has been unable to backfill retiring and quitting officers? Or do they want a visionary, someone with a record of community development and policing, one that prioritizes her force so that they may best serve our entire county?
***
And, in the race for the Assembly, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent attacking Redwood City mayor and housing champion, Giselle Hale. Chevron, PG&E and Valero — that’s right, oil and gas companies, and charter schools and anti-development groups are funding the waves of misinformation and killing trees in an attempt to elect a friendly figure of theirs, Diane Papan. Do not be fooled by the names of the PACs — they’re wolves masquerading as sheep among us. Over $300,000 came from Chevron. San Mateo Democratic Party Chair Karen Maki said, “Protection of our climate and building housing for all are Democratic values. How can legislators do what is needed to really address the climate crisis if their campaigns are funded by Chevron?” Few elected officials have spoken out, probably from fear of retaliation if Papan makes it to the Assembly, but we all have more to lose if they stay silent.
Sadly, this publication endorsed Papan, but I believe it was done under false pretenses. One example, Papan claimed credit for an affordable housing project in San Mateo named Kiku Crossing. When Papan was mayor of San Mateo, she opposed the legislation, AB 1763, that made the project what it is today. Reminds me of Republican congressmembers that take credit for funding they opposed. This carries the stench of hypocrisy. Nothing has been more ironic than seeing ads that Diane Papan is “the affordable housing candidate” and highlights herself as a “Democrat,” but I call her a DINO — Democrat in name only.
Through Papan’s silence on funding from special interests, and her campaign doubling down on lies against Hale, Papan stands against the values of our county.
Giselle Hale, from personal experience, has been a force on the Redwood City Council. She is innovative, hardworking and passionate about what she sets out to do and gets it done. For her, it’s about making the government work for the people, not special interests. She has been a true affordable housing champion, child care advocate, and is a gun-sense candidate. During the pandemic, Hale raised millions of dollars to keep child care facilities alive. Now she’s leading mayors across the county on a much-needed mental health initiative that I wrote about before. An organizer for the Obama campaign, Giselle has demonstrated to be a progressive leader that builds coalitions that move the needle on any issue she works on — she’s practical and will be a force in the Assembly.
Politics has turned nasty, but on June 7, we can all send a message and cut it at the root. VOTE.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident and community organizer. All opinions are his own.
(1) comment
One problem with 1763 is that it only applies to 100% affordable projects. I know I am reluctant for these project while they allow people to live there it still feels exclusionary. I think of the little boy or girl that will now for sure not live next to the engineer, doctor, or other highly skilled professional. It is very hard to break out of your circumstances when your parents and everyone around you will encourage you to just get a job make some money, you can go to college later.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.