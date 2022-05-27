Editor,
Thank you for publishing the piece by Rudy Espinoza on May 20 about corruption in local politics. This is why local journalism is so important. Without the work of journalists, we cannot have informed voters.
I had wondered why Chevron donated $300,000 to Diane Papan in the state Assembly race (other oil and gas companies gave her money as well), then today I learned that San Mateo County was among the first jurisdictions to sue oil and gas companies for the damages they are doing. Recently, in a similar case in Rhode Island, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against the oil and gas companies. Enough said. I will be voting for Giselle Hale.
Mr. Espinoza also revealed some interesting facts about our current sheriff awarding concealed carry weapons permits to those willing to donate to his campaign. I sincerely hope that there is further investigation into this, but the bare facts that out of a few hundred permits issued, 45 of these people donated a total of $40,000 to the Bolanos campaign definitely reeks of something. I will be voting for Christina Corpus.
Our last chance to vote for sheriff will be June 7. This election will decide between another four years with a sheriff who does not work for us, or a sheriff who will use the resources of the Sheriff’s Office to benefit the people of San Mateo County. Local elections matter!
Anne K. West
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.