Editor,
I was disappointed to read Rudy Espinoza’s column titled “Candidates turn nasty in politics.” The accusations against Sheriff Bolanos are baseless at best and egregious at worst. It is abundantly clear the author lacks an understanding of the topics he writes about. For example, he states Sheriff Bolanos “has left our public safety professionals with no contract for the past 18 months.” The sheriff has no authority over union negotiations.
Sheriff Bolanos effectively led the Sheriff’s Office through an extremely challenging time. He has consistently created programs/policies that have evolved with the times while always making public safety his number one priority. He’s increased transparency, expanded programs for our underserved youth, and has proactively addressed the mental health crisis as evidenced by the Sheriff’s ECIT program being the only such program in the state. These are not allegations or half-truths; they are simply facts that Christina Corpus refuses to acknowledge for obvious reasons.
Sheriff Bolanos is running a clean campaign focusing on his leadership, experience, accomplishments and his vision for the future. It’s his opponent who has resorted to the dirty politics of running negative ads and sending out a mail piece full of misleading information, lies and half-truths. It should also be noted that Christina Corpus’ mailer features a photo of her in full uniform (Sheriff badge front and center). This violates campaign rules as candidates are prohibited from using the power of their uniform to sway voters. This is an abuse of power.
Laura Wuest
San Mateo
