Unconditional, unselfish love was the unifying emotion behind their inspirational story when I talked to Jojo’s mother about her disabled son. Their experience represented the power of hope and resilience and showed me that miracles do happen. Because for her and everyone who supported them, Jojo was truly a miracle.

Once pronounced “brain dead” by doctors, Jojo has survived several surgeries and diagnoses of cerebral palsy, autism and other related disorders. Before turning 2 years old, he had nine surgeries on his head, eyes and stomach. What pushed him through these struggles was his sweet and friendly personality and love for social interaction as he grew better and stronger by the day.

Grace - Thank you for sharing this very very very difficult story. Beyond the GoFundMe fundraiser, I also hope that JoJo's mom has really good social workers and others helping her access any and all services, financial assistance, practical and emotional support she can get. There is a lot out there but when you are the 24/7 caregiver to a child like JoJo it can be hard if not impossible to seek out, apply for, and advocate for everything she might be entitled to. Perhaps, someone reading this who is more connected to social services and financial aid will reach out to connect with her directly. Your column could open doors to a lot of help! Thank you for making this today's story.

