Tom Finn, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and devoted friend, died on August 13 with his beloved wife Nancy (Wertz) Finn and eight children by his side. Known for his gentle heart, wonderful stories and loving spirit, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral details: https://everloved.com/life-of/tom-finn/
Memorial Mass on Friday, September 10 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in San Mateo.
