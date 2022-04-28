Terry was born in Braintree, Essex, UK and emigrated to Los Angeles, CA at age twelve to live with his mother and stepfather. Terry graduated from Long Beach High School and attended East Los Angeles Junior College and received a B.S. in Business from the University of Redlands later in life.
He served honorably in the US Army Reserves for six years. He worked in sales and management positions with Envirotech/Lurgi and Project management at Ora Loma, San Lorenzo, CA. He was an active member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and lead tenor with the Burning Bush choir and Emmaus choir.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elysabeth; children, Julie, Wendy, and Diane, and son-in-laws Sheldon Perry and Richard Wyckoff. Also, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He has one surviving sibling in Manchester, UK. He is predeceased by son, David in 2013.
Eulogies and Mass will be held for Terry on Saturday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. at
St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1111 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404. Interment services will be held Monday, May 2 at 11:30 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery, 910 Oregon Avenue, San Mateo, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.