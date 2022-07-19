The baseball diamonds of San Mateo County are falling silent in honor of beloved sports official, Stephen W. Nelson, who died unexpectedly on March 29, 2022. He was 55 years old. Steve was an honest and humble man who lived for three things: his family, his friends, and the game. The lifelong San Mateo County resident delighted batters at home plate for 25 years by broadcasting every pitch in his baritone voice, so that each young player felt like a celebrity for the game. Though Steve was invited to umpire at higher levels, he declined, citing his joy in working with local youth.
He was honored by the Giants Community Fund for his mentorship in the Junior Giants Association in the early aughts, which was awarded to him on the field in front of his family during a San Francisco Giants game.
Steve was also a consummate basketball referee, bringing the same charisma and excitement to the court that he did to the diamonds.
Steve played basketball for Serra High School through his graduation in 1985, two years at Canada College, and then for Sonoma State University in 1987. Steve shot hoops on the daily, and never refused a game.
Steve will be remembered for his contagious laugh, mischievous smile, ability to find humor in the mire, and the transistor radio in his back pocket that was perpetually tuned in to KNBR 680. Every year, he looked forward to Orange October baseball and Cinderella runs during March Madness.
Steve never forgot a name; once met, you were his friend. Steve was the first person to lend a helping hand or to stand up and cheer after a good movie in the theater. Steve loved BBQs, clean swimming pools on hot summer days, pick-up games in the park, and turning the radio up loud. No musical playlist was complete without Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, or Earth, Wind, and Fire.
Steve was also a gentleman and a loving father. Steve taught his daughter to know her worth, how to post-up in the key, and to always open the door for strangers. He taught empathy, kindness and an eye for forgiveness, acutely aware that others may be struggling. Steve showed up for loved ones in big ways. Loving his girl, he was always her Mother’s best friend. Treasured by family, friends and community.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Jessica Nelson of Petaluma, parents David and Susan Nelson of San Carlos, and his brother, Brian Nelson, and family of Reno, NV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made in the form of a donation in Steve Nelson’s name to the Giants Community Fund at
www.mlb.com/giants/community/fund. We also request that any home videos of Steve umpiring or refereeing be shared with his daughter, Jess, at jessie.s.nelson@gmail.com. They will be cherished, as was Steve.
A celebration of life will be planned for later this summer. Inquiries can be directed to his daughter at jessie.s.nelson@gmail.com. Go Giants!
