Stephen Allen Moore, late of Millbrae and San Mateo resident since 1955, entered into rest at his home on December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Norma Moore since 2007. Loving father of Aaron (his wife Ashley) and Juliana. Devoted son of Byron and Frances Moore. Dear brother of Pat (her husband the late Gary Horsley). Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A native Californian, age 66 years.
Member of the Machinist Union in San Francisco and owner of Moore Machine Works in San Francisco.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday January 4, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will be private.
In lieu of flowers his family prefers donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
