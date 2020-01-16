Shirley Matsunaga passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. She is and always will be beloved by her husband Donald Matsunaga, children Bruce & Sharon Richmond, Vicki Mahoney, and Wendy Crow, Grandmother/Nana of Travis, Logan & Ethan Mahoney and Rachael Richmond, soul sister of Marilyn Rosenthal.
Shirley had always wanted to be a teacher and lived that dream as an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher at the Foster City Adult School for over 25 years. She loved family get-togethers, museums, travel, ballet, music, and continued to take a variety of classes to learn dance and art.
A celebration of life will be held on January 25 in Belmont. The family recommends the Alzheimer’s Association to those who would like to donate in Shirley’s name.
