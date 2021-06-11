Sandy passed away the morning of June 1st at the age of 77. She was a kind, generous person who loved her family intensely and made them the focus of her life. She laughed easily and kept in touch with a large circle of close girlfriends stretching back to her childhood.
Born in San Francisco, she grew up in the Sunset district and graduated from Mercy High School. She married Charlie Delahay in 1969 and settled in San Mateo. As their daughter grew up, Sandy was one of the “softball ladies” that went to every game and remained lifelong friends with her fellow moms. She worked for many years as a secretary for the SMFC school district. She loved playing the slots in Lake Tahoe, where the family had a cabin, and where her ashes will be spread. Her family cannot begin to list the ways in which she contributed to our lives and how well she played the role of “Nani” for her granddaughters. God bless her soul and memory. Survived by her brother, Tony Granieri of San Francisco, her daughter and son-in-law, Debra Ann and Rob Bennett of San Mateo, and two granddaughters.
Visitation June 18, 2021 at Sneider and Sullivan, San Mateo, beginning at 5 p.m. Service at 5:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.