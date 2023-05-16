Robert “Bob” Edwards, son of Forrest and Bernice Edwards, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 88 years. He was born November 4, 1934, in Kansas before moving to Cottonwood, CA along with his sibling, Jack. Shortly after, he and his family moved to the Bay Area where his sisters Shirley and Florece “Pooky” were born. The Edwards family became one of the first dairy farmers in Pescadero.
Bob attended elementary school at 1 Room School House in San Gregorio and later graduated from Half Moon Bay High School. He was a master of many trades with jobs ranging from a mechanic at the Pacifica Chevy Dealer, Laborer at L.C. Smith Construction, Dispatcher at RMC Lonestar, Trucking Operations Manager at Cemex, to VP of Operations at Pacific Redi-Mix.
Bob was married to Dolores Mudrich for 14 years and they had five beloved children. He had a love and passion for baseball and started the first little league team in Half Moon Bay. Bob helped build the Smith Field, which remains today. He also marched with the Spanish Town Dons, which led him to create the Los Caballeros Drill team of Half Moon Bay.
His hobbies included hunting, exchanging stories with friends at the Bald Knob Club, and cattle brandings for family and friends. He loved preparing meals for branding events. He was well loved, respected, and fondly referred to as “King” by those who knew him.
He met his long-term significant other, Jeanette DeLuca 31 years ago. He also leaves behind his children; Steve (Shari), Robert “Sparky” (Rosemary), Stacey (John), Cindy, and Doug. Grandchildren; Jessica, Jaime, Justin, Courtney, Amber, Chantelle. Great-grandchildren; Mateo, Carter, Cashlin, Dallas, Ava, Lucy.
A special thanks to Bob’s doctors, Dr. Dale Ritzo and Dr. Mahazarin Ginwalla.
A celebration of life will be held from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Long Branch Saloon, 321 Verde Road, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 on May 20, 2023.
