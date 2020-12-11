Longtime resident of San Mateo, Richard Martyn passed away on December 5, 2020. He was formerly a Peace Corps volunteer, and was employed by the US EPA for 40 years. He enjoyed tennis, wine collecting, and most of all, conversing with his many friends. He is survived by his loving wife, his children, and his granddaughter.
