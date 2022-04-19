Ramona Jennie Tamaresis, a Millbrae resident since 1958 and San Mateo County resident for most of her life, entered into rest in South San Francisco on April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Petros Tamaresis for 35 years. Loving mother of Christine Fowler, Larry Fowler and David Mercado (his wife Karen). Devoted daughter of the late Ysmael and the late Guadalupe Gutierrez. Dear sister of Joe Gutierrez, Carmen Blair, Rebecca Gomez, Rose Gomez (her husband Rafael) and 9 deceased siblings. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren Peter, James, Matthew, Mitchell and Samantha, along with her nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Born in Colton, California, age 94 years.
A 26 year member of the Saint Dunstan’s Catholic Church Choir and an active member of the parish; a longtime volunteer at Primrose House in Burlingame and St. Vincent de Paul in SSF; active in the early 2000’s with Mercy Sr. Ellen Fitzgerald bringing in Korean orphans at SFO for adoption here in the U.S.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday April 21, 2022 after 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday April 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations to Saint Dunstan Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.