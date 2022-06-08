Puz Nelson, loving wife, mother and sister, passed away on May 31, 2022, at the age of 91.
Puz was born in North Dakota in 1930 to Harvey and Adele Marsh and moved to Menlo Park in 1946.
She was the first of 4 girls, Doris Hitchcock (deceased) of Sunnyvale, Saramae Koering of Los Altos Hills, and Adele Gibson of Roswell Georgia.
Puz leaves behind Harold, her husband of 73 years. They had 5 amazing children: Peggy de Beaumont (deceased) of Redding, Husband Jim (deceased) grandchildren Eric de Beaumont, Nicole Weaver and great-grandson Hunter Weaver. Hal Nelson of Los Altos, wife Laurie, ex-wife Betty, grandchildren Michael and Brian, wife Tess and great grandchildren Parker and Remy. Patty Nelson (deceased). Paul Nelson of Los Angeles/Menlo Park. Peter Nelson of Los Altos, wife Marie-France Nelson and grandchildren Alexander and Christine.
When Puz and Harold were first married, they lived on the Flood Estate in Woodside-- living in the caretaker’s cottage for many years before moving to Menlo Park where they lived for the next 68 years.
For over 65 years, Puz found great joy in her faith and service in the St. Raymond Parish (Menlo Park) including their programs such as Legion of Mary as well as volunteering for rummage sales and school field trips. She worked closely with Msgr. Kennedy for many years.
Giving service, volunteering her time and resources were important to Puz. She was a faithful and dedicated volunteer at The St. Francis Center (Redwood City) where she volunteered for Sister Christina for over 20 years—helping her community with their food services and clothing drive. She was very active with the school children--sponsoring an amazing Halloween party for the children every year, which they loved and looked forward to every year. According to the children, this annual Halloween Party has given them many precious memories that they will treasure for their lifetimes.
Puz was also a volunteer for many Special Needs organizations throughout the Bay Area including the Special Olympics and Hope De Anza.
Family and Friends are invited to a memorial mass on Friday June 10th at 9:00am at St. Raymond Church 1100 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park followed by a 11:30 reception at The Sheraton Hotel, 625 El Camino Real, Palo Alto.
Donations can be made to the St. Francis Center 151 Buckingham Ave., Redwood City, CA 94063.
