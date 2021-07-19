Pete “The Barber” Kolberg, son of Johannes Kolberg, born in Norway and Marvel Jeanette (Knox) born in Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 90 with his family by his side. Born on June 12, 1930 in Ashland Wisconsin, Pete was 1 of 15 siblings, 2 of whom are still alive. Pete was raised in Ashland Wisconsin but he was not destine to stay. Pete, in a car that his Father let him pick out from the family owned auto dealership, headed west. After attending barber college in Southern California, Pete made his way up north to the San Francisco Bay Area where he set up shop and cut hair for the next 60+ years on Woodside Road in Redwood City. If you happen to be one of his customers, you not only got a great hair cut and lively conversation but if lucky he may have told you one of his famous “stories.” Pete also served in the Army, was a Master Mason of the 33rd degree, clown for the Shriners, and organist for the lodge. Pete was a fun- loving guy who enjoyed being around people and making them laugh, especially children. Pete is survived by his wife of 46 years, Irene, his daughter Denise, who followed her Dads lead and is a hair stylist in Wisconsin, two sons John and Mike, 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
A service will be held for Pete on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:00 a.m. – Peninsula Lodge, 1150 Arroyo Ave. San Carlos. All are welcome.
