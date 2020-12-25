Paul John Constantino, passed away peacefully at home on December 17, 2020, at the age of 76. Paul was born June 28, 1944 in San Mateo, CA, to Paul Joseph and Claire Butcher Constantino, the second oldest sibling to Doris Osterling, Thomas (identical twin), David, Joan, Carl, Catherine, Marc, Philip, John, Bob, and Ken.
He was a proud second-generation Bay Area resident. Paul attended Our Lady of Angels of Burlingame, Serra High School (1962) and earned his B.A. at the University of Portland (1966). Paul enrolled in the University of San Francisco Law School with his brother Tom but was drafted into the Army in July of 1968, before he graduated. Paul served two tours in Vietnam with the 8th Battalion, 4th Artillery. During his second deployment, he distinguished himself by developing a Brigade-level education program; helping over 400 Soldiers earn their GED. He credited his fellow Soldiers, faith, and a lifelong sense of humor for his survival. Upon returning from Vietnam, he earned his JD from Lincoln Law School (1974), practicing law in San Mateo County for 42 years before retiring in 2015. Paul also retired from the US Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2002.
Paul was an adventurous, humorous, larger-than-life personality. He loved the Sierra Nevada mountains, hunting, fishing, and hiking. He was also known for organizing groups to search across California for the perfect apple pie, as well as organizing hotel and restaurant holiday decoration contests judged by his children and members of the local Boys and Girls Club. Paul was an active member of his community, including the Elks Lodge (Lodge 1112), American Legion (Post 409), Rotary Club of Burlingame, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 4103). He was a lifelong advocate for affordable access to public education. He taught the California Hunter Education Training Program for many years, and he was on the faculty of the College of San Mateo (1975-1995).
Paul is survived by five loving children Patrick Constantino (Melissa Constantino), Matthew Constantino (Kathryn Constantino), Elizabeth Brunette (Colby Brunette), Andrew Constantino (Amanda Constantino), Benjamin Paul Constantino, his granddaughter Evelyn, and former spouse Margaret Constantino. From his children: Dad, we miss you very much. There are no words to express our sadness. You are a wonderful father, and an honest, hardworking, and decent man. We have become the people we are today because you and Mom raised us so well. You gave us everything we needed: love, support, and humor. We love you. We miss you. Through us, your memory will live on.
A private burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA on December 30. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Paul Constantino to your local schools are encouraged and welcomed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.