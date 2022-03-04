Patrick Gorham “Pat” Boland, a loving husband and father who devoted himself to his family and his San Carlos community, died quietly at home on November 29, 2021 after a challenging battle with heart disease and cancer. He was 63.
Pat was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Beatrice Boland and sister Cecilia Walsh (Michael). In addition to his wife Christine and children Thomas and Julia, he is survived by his siblings Maureen Boland, Michael Boland (Ann), Teresa Boland (Jim Brogan) and numerous relatives and friends.
Growing up in San Mateo and Burlingame Pat was given the nickname “the kid who owned the world” because of the carefree way he could while away the hours playing at home or at Washington Park. His freckled Irish face, sunny attitude and amazing wit never left him.
Pat was educated at St. Catherine of Siena School, Serra High School (’76), and San Francisco State University, graduating with a degree in Business Administration.
Pat spent most of his career working at the San Mateo County Transit District. As a SamTrans manager Pat was a favorite of the staff due to his willingness to help out wherever needed. The best part about working at SamTrans was meeting Christine.
With his genial disposition, quick wit and helpful attitude, Pat was an ideal ambassador for the city of San Carlos, where he and Christine made their home. He volunteered for Rotary events, the annual Art & Wine Festival, at the schools his children attended and also as the “ghost editor” of the city’s official newsletter.
Due to health issues in 2011 Pat took early retirement from SamTrans so he could spend as much time as possible with his wife and children and in 2016 was the very fortunate recipient of a heart transplant.
Pat counted himself lucky every day to have the love and support of his devoted wife of 21 years, Christine. Together they raised their two amazing children in a home full of warmth and laughter. Pat will be remembered for his extraordinary kindness, wonderful hospitality, fantastic sense of humor, incredible generosity and astounding courage in the face of adversity.
His family is extremely grateful to the heart donor, the Stanford Cardiology Department and to physical therapist Christopher Mills, Ph.D., who taught Pat how to walk again after a setback.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass in Pat’s honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Burlingame. Masks will be
required. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice by the Bay or a charity of your choice.
