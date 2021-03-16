It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Molly (Blundell) Castagnola, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Molly is survived by her loving and devoted husband Donald R. Castagnola.
She is survived by her three children, Tami Castagnola, Terri White (Bob), and Steve Castagnola. Grandchildren, Jennifer White (Sunny), Kevin White, Kimberly White, Vaughn Trent, Layne Trent and Caitlin Castagnola. Survived by sister Frances Follis, brother in law David Castagnola, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Blundell.
Molly was a 1955 graduate of Capuchino High School in San Bruno, CA, where she was senior class princess. Don and Molly were married for 65 wonderful years. Molly enjoyed crafting, especially when surrounded by her friends Darla, June and Marge. She also enjoyed her time with their poker group, the Pirazzi’s, Hales and the Duncans.
Due to Covid precautions, no services will be held at this time. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.
