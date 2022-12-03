It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of both Manfred and Ursula Klindworth. Manfred, age 88, passed away on September 21, 2022. Two weeks later, Ursula, age 83, passed away on October 5, 2022.
Manfred was born on May 21, 1934 in Ebersdorf, Germany and Ursula was born on October 19, 1938 in Klettwitz, Germany. But it was San Francisco where they met and fell in love when they were both working at Speckmann’s German Restaurant & Bar. They were married for 55 years and raised their two sons in San Mateo. Family life was filled with soccer games where Manfred volunteered as a coach, camping, ski trips and vacations visiting family in Germany. Ursula loved to swim and enjoyed gardening. Manfred loved to joke around and make people laugh. They were both active members of the Concordia Sport Club, attending all of their social events. In their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling around the world, seeing new sights.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.