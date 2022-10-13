Kent William Hundley was born on August 8, 1944 and passed away on October 3, 2022 at the age of 78 in San Mateo, CA. Kent was the loving father of Christina Hundley and Caroline Juedes and the beloved grandfather of Ethan & Morgan. Born in San Francisco to Eugene and Elinor Hundley, Kent lived in San Mateo County his entire life. Kent and his family owned and operated E.M. Hundley Hardware Co. in San Francisco for 100 years, over four generations. Kent was preceded in death by his mother and father, his step-mother June Hundley, and brothers Grant Hundley and Robert Scarbrough. Kent leaves his two daughters, two grandchildren, brother William Scarbrough, twin sister Joyce Schaad, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kent was an active member of: Burlingame Masonic Lodge (Past Master), Mission Masonic Lodge, Columbia Brotherhood Lodge, Asiya Shriners, Asiya Patrol (Past Captain), Royal Order of Jesters, and numerous other organizations. Kent will be remembered as a devout father and grandfather, and a kind and generous friend. Private service held by family. Condolences may be sent to: 7729 N Via Camello Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258.
