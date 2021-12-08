Kenneth M. Renshaw, long time resident of San Mateo, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2021 in Hughson, CA.
He was born January 28, 1927 in Salt Lake City to John & Margaret Olorenshaw Jr. the youngest of three children. He attended Grant School, Lincoln Jr. High, South High School and University of Utah. Ken served in the U.S. Coast Guard and the Army.
He married Donna Mae Brimley in 1951. They lived in Aberdeen, MD, Salt Lake City, Oakland, and South San Francisco, before moving to San Mateo in 1963. While in San Mateo they raised five children, Debra (Randy) Christopherson, Tanis (Randy)Au, M. Scott (Felica) Renshaw, Kari (George) Betsekas and Chad (Minda) Renshaw.
He worked as an accountant. Ken dedicated his life to callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved tending his back yard garden growing vegetables and flowers.
He enjoyed spending time with and is survived by 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He will be laid to rest on December 10 at Alta Mesa Cemetery in Palo Alto, CA. at 10:00 a.m.
Thank you to Community Hospice for their compassionate care during Ken’s final days. In lieu of flowers, donate to Community Hospice Foundation at; give.hospiceheart.org.
