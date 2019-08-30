Katherine C. Hayes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Oakland, California January 31, 1929. She married the love of her life, Clifford B. Hayes on August 2, 1947 after graduating from San Mateo High School. With a flare for helping others Katherine became a successful businesswomen and respected real estate agent in the San Francisco Peninsula.
They moved to Cameron Park, California in 2003 where she joined the Shakespeare Club in Placerville and was always the first to volunteer for any job needing attention. As an artist she graced her family and friends with personalized hand painted cards for many occasions.
She had a great love of life and tap-danced her way through each day with her beautiful smile. Slowing down was never on her to do list! She was a gentle and generous women with a big heart and a friend to all! Known in some circles as a “globe shopper” who wanted to live to 128, she left before her time and will be greatly missed! Her four children, Curtis, Laradean, Toni and Clay, survive Katherine. She had seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shakespeare Club, 2940 Bedford Ave., Placerville, California on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
