Julia A. Abenilla of San Carlos, California died December 29, 2022. She was born July 21, 1935 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Rose and Dionicio Abenilla. She is survived by nieces and nephews and their families in Alabama, California, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey and Washington.
Ms. Abenilla received an appointment to the Department of State, Foreign Service, and was assigned to the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran. She subsequently pursued a diverse career path in branch and franchise operations in private industry, followed by Medical Staff Services management at hospitals in New Jersey and California. She retired in 2002 as Director of Medical Staff Services at O'Connor Hospital, San Jose, California. A lifelong interest in various cultures, religion and languages stimulated her travel to many foreign countries. She also enjoyed opera and the performing arts.
A Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, California on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey.
In your kindness, it is requested that memorial donations be directed to the Daughters of Charity, 26000 Altamount Road, Los Altos Hills, CA 94022 or Contemplatives of Saint Joseph, 377 Willow Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080.
