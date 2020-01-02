On Monday, December 9, Joseph took his last breath, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born August 27, 1919 in Jerome, Arizona. He was the youngest of 8 children. He met and consequently married Marion (Betty) Lay on November 8, 1944. With the closing of the copper mine in Jerome in 1953 they moved to Redwood City, California with two young children in tow, and have lived there ever since. Joe, Betty and family proudly celebrated Joe’s 100th birthday and their 75th wedding anniversary this past year. We are certain that his greatest joy was sharing all these years with his wife Betty. Joe was a man of faith who belonged to St. Pius Church and lived in the true Christian tradition.
Joe is survived by his wife Betty, sons David and John (Linda), grandson Scott (Angie) and granddaughter Krista. David’s wife Kim, preceded Joe in death.
Joe was a gifted athlete, naval veteran, a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 617, photographer, historian and a veritable jack of all trades. He was a loving husband and father. He gave his children the gift of adventure, taking us on many memorable vacations and trips to the beach, Yosemite and other scenic places. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through the lives of his children and grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road in Redwood City on Saturday, January 4th at 7pm. Visitation will begin at 6:00pm.
