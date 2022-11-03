Jonathan Sims Peck died on 8/21/2022 after a stroke at the age of 67 in Walnut Creek. Jon was a 7th generation Californian born in San Francisco on August 3, 1955.
He grew up in San Mateo attending San Mateo Park School and San Mateo High School and he was a Boy Scouts Troop 1 Eagle Scout. After High School he travelled through Europe and then came back to graduate from Cabrillo College in Culinary Arts. He then graduated from LaVarenne Cooking School in Paris and afterwards moved to London to become a chef. That is where he met his first wife Ewa. They moved back to the Bay Area where he was a chef at numerous restaurants including 42nd Street, Compadres and The Mountain House. Eventually he married his 2nd wife Stacy and they opened a restaurant in Los Altos named Smart Alex, named after their son Alexander James Peck. They also ran a catering business out of the restaurant. After he retired from the restaurant business he occasionally drove for Uber, a job he was quite suited for since he loved to talk with people and they often asked him to serve as their personal Bay Area tour guide, including lots of stories and laughter. Jon was always full of life and the life of the party. He is survived by his son Alex, brothers Christopher, Michael and William and his granddaughter Lily James Peck born shortly before his death.
