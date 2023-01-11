James Joseph Delaney a resident of South San Francisco for 54 years, entered into rest on January 6, 2023. A native of Honolulu, Oahu, HI, age 84 years. Devoted husband of the late Gertrude Ann Delaney for 62 years who passed on February 15, 2016. Cherished son of James J. Delaney and Maude K. Chung of Honolulu, Oahu, HI. Loving father of Iwalani Delaney Covello (Michael), Leilana R Setchell (Matthew), James Joseph Delaney, and Nalani Heath-Delaney (Anna). James and Gertrude are survived by ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He will join his wife Gertrude at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Oahu, HI.
