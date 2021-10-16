Gretchen Crusick passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 18th, 2021. She was born and raised in Alliance, Nebraska to William and Emily Hein. She eventually attended University of Nebraska and graduated in 1953. Gretchen was married to Nick D. Crusick on December 27, 1955 in Alliance, Nebraska. Both Gretchen and Nick were teachers, eventually moving to Pueblo, Colorado to begin her teaching career. Gretchen was a fourth grade teacher in Pueblo, Colorado as well as being a Teacher’s aide for the San Carlos Schools. She moved to South San Francisco in 1958 due to her husband’s job. By 1967, Gretchen and family moved to Belmont where she lived out her life. Gretchen loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, never missing a game. She was the scorekeeper for Carlmont High School’s softball team for over 20 years. Gretchen was active in PEO, Barrett Elementary School’s PTA, Carlmont Athletics, Belmont Little League, and all organizations her children were involved in. She was proud of her Czechoslovakian heritage and Nebraska, a die hard University of Nebraska football fan & season ticket holder.
Gretchen is preceded in death by her husband Nick D. Crusick, and her children Kathryn Crusick and Nick W. Crusick. She is survived by her children Mary (Curt) Ngai, Mark (Brigid) Crusick, and Michael (Jennifer) Crusick, and her grandchildren Kelly, William, Emily, Nicole, Lucas, and Logan. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn McCall, and her daughter-in-law Adrienne (Nick W.) Crusick.
A Celebration of Life is being held on October 30, 2021 at 1:00p.m. Lunch will be
provided. Location: Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co. 935 Washington St, San Carlos, CA 94070. Casual dress attire. Please wear red, Nebraska attire, or Carlmont Softball attire if possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to: Carlmont High Softball Team addressed to Carlmont High School, ATTN: Treasurer, 1400 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002. Please memo softball or Gretchen Crusick.
