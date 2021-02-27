Gay-Leigh “Gay” Ann (Glenn) Camp of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on January 24, 2021 at the age of 75. Gay graduated from Castilleja High School in Palo Alto, CA and went on to attend Willamette University in Salem, OR, graduating in 1967 with a BA in Political Science.
Gay was the Student Financial Aid Director at Brown Institute in Minnesota and held other administrative positions in county government and non-profit organizations in Minnesota, California and Colorado. She treasured most being mother and friend to her beloved daughter, Jennifer.
Gay lived in San Carlos, CA; Germany; Denver; Minneapolis; San Jose and Colorado Springs. Gay was an active member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority during her college years and again in Colorado Springs where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Alumnae Chapter. She was active in the Colorado Springs 4H Program along with Jennifer and husband, Denny.
Gay was a kind, loving person who valued and nurtured her relationships with family and friends. She was a good listener, thoughtful of others, full of grace and had an enduring smile and laugh. She was a generous and steadfast friend. Gay valued most spending time with Jennifer and Denny, and staying in touch with family, sorority sisters and friends. She loved volunteering and working in the 4H Program and being active in the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Gay enjoyed traveling, especially many visits to Hawaii with family; spending time in nature; flowers and many family pets.
Gay will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her brother-in-law, David Camp (wife Liz) of Knoxville, TN and his children Tina Camp, Diana (husband Dana) Leonard, and Charlie Camp (fiancé Maria); sister-in-law, Elaine Johnston of Knoxville, and her children Brian (wife Courtney) Penrose, Gretchen Penrose, and Kristen (husband Adam) Weitz; Aunt Carol Murdock, Cousin Marla Morgan; Cousin Gary Austin; sorority sisters and friends.
Gay is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Al and Kay Glenn of San Carlos, CA; husband, Denis Reynolds Camp; daughter, Jennifer Marie Camp of Colorado Springs and Santa Fe NM; and sister-in-law Christine Camp of Knoxville, TN.
A small private ceremony will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver where her ashes will be interred with her husband, Denny.
Donations may be made to the Colorado State University Extension 4-H Program El Paso County, 17 N Spruce St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905, (719-520-7698).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.