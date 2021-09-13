Edward John Moody of Camino, CA., passed away August 30, after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was 76 years old. Edward was born in 1945, in Kalamazoo, MI. He relocated to San Carlos, CA. in 1963 and began working for the City of San Carlos. Edward is survived by his wife Colleen of 56 years, son John and daughter Stacey. Edward was a simple and easygoing man who enjoyed many years of bowling, golfing and spending time with his family. At Edward’s request, there will be no service and the family will honor his request.
