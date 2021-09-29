Douglas Butler passed away peacefully at home September 8. He was the first member of his family to be born in America in Newark, New Jersey on July 28, 1924.
While at summer camp at the age of 11, he came to accept Jesus Christ as his personal savior. After serving in the Navy in the Philippines during World War 2, he attended Wheaton College. After graduation, he settled in San Francisco where he earned a Masters degree from SF State University and taught in San Francisco public schools for 30 years.
It was in San Francisco he married Billie, his wife of more than 50 years in 1959. He was an active member of First Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as a deacon, choir director and other roles including teaching bible class for more than 40 years. He also ministered with the Gideons for more than 30 years after his retirement. He is survived by his sons, Mark and Matthew of San Francisco.
