Diana Mary (Giovannini) Logan Photo

Diana Mary (Giovannini) Logan passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the age of 94.

Diana was born August 4, 1929 in San Francisco and was raised in the Marina District; she moved around for her husband’s work, living in Vallejo, San Rafael, San Jose, Garden City, New York, and Houston, Texas, and has been a longtime resident of San Mateo for over 50 years. She attended Winfield Scott Elementary and Marina Junior High, and was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and the College of Marin, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Bob Logan.

