Diana Mary (Giovannini) Logan passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the age of 94.
Diana was born August 4, 1929 in San Francisco and was raised in the Marina District; she moved around for her husband’s work, living in Vallejo, San Rafael, San Jose, Garden City, New York, and Houston, Texas, and has been a longtime resident of San Mateo for over 50 years. She attended Winfield Scott Elementary and Marina Junior High, and was a graduate of St. Rose Academy and the College of Marin, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Bob Logan.
Predeceased by her parents Louis Giovannini and Mabel Clorinda Giovannini, sister Gloria Ann Bragg, brother Louis Alfred Giovannini, and nephew Michael Louis Giovannini. Survived by her sweetheart and loving husband of 72 years, J. Robert (Bob) Logan, III; four children, James Robert Logan, IV (Jenny Cromer) of New Orleans, Louisiana, John Patrick Logan (Toni) of Tempe, Arizona, Mark Louis Logan (Teri) of Lafayette, California, and Laura Mary Logan (Anita Dayton) of Oakland, California; also grandchildren Jonathan, Kathleen, David, Thomas, Robert, Laura, April and Lindsey, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of adoring cousins, nieces, and lifelong friends.
Diana was a warm and kind woman, an easy and dear friend to so many, and widely known for her gracious manner and elegant sense of style. She especially loved her various jobs as wife, mother and Nonni, always building and nourishing her immediate and extended families. Diana was a devout Catholic, and served many years as a Eucharistic minister at her parish church, St. Catherine of Siena. Deeply proud of her Italian heritage (with some Scottish and Irish connections), on more than one occasion she was referred to as “the flower of Italian womanhood.”
Called “Bubbles” by old friends, she loved to entertain and her parties, sometimes simple and other times elaborate, were always welcome treats for her guests. She was an accomplished needlepointer and her embroidered pillows and other handmade works of art were cherished gifts. After her kids were grown, she worked for a while at several local dress shops and a children’s shop. Together, Diana and Bob also shared a passion for travel, whether visiting friends across the country, cruising with grandchildren in the Baltic, Mediterranean, and Caribbean, or touring extensively throughout the United Kingdom and Europe, including Moscow and Turkey.
The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care and comfort given Diana by the nurses and staff at The Peninsula Regent Assisted Living and with Mission Hospice.
A vigil and Recitation of the Rosary will take place on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Crosby-N. Gray Funeral Home located at 2 Park Rd., Burlingame, California.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a Requiem Mass on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame, California. (Parking available nearby at Crosby Gray Funeral Home.)
Following the funeral mass, there will be a repast at Sapore Italiano Restaurant, 1447 Burlingame Ave., Burlingame, California to which all attendees are invited.
Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in San Rafael at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Diana Logan be considered to St Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame, California 94010, or the St. Anthony Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, California 94102.
