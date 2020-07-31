Carla Furger of South San Francisco passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020. Carla was born on February 1, 1926 in Villa di Tirano, Italy. She was one of 13 children. She immigrated to the United States in 1955 first living in Los Altos and then moving to South San Francisco in 1961. She worked as a seamstress for furriers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and San Mateo.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donata and Andy Magro, grandson and granddaughter David Magro and Sonia Magro Lough, and their spouses Jennie Magro and Patrick Lough, five great-grandchildren, Jessica, Travis, Raisa, Parker, and Ava, three great-great-grandchildren Emma, Natalie, and Ethan and numerous family members in Italy.
There will be a private service at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
