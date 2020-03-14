Barbara Beukema Richard died in San Mateo, CA on March 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Gene Richard, loving mother of Thomas (Clare) of State College, PA, John (Kathryn) of Atlanta, GA and David (Shannon) of Ventura, CA; devoted grandmother of Tim and Elaine; Alex, Sarah, James and Laura; Charlie and Hazel; loving sister-in-law of Allen (Judy) Richard of Bellevue, WA; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Phil and sister-in-law Sheila Beukema and by her brother-in-law Gerald and sister-in-law Phyllis Richard.
Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on June 25, 1930, to Dr. Jack and Helen Beukema, she graduated from the University of Michigan where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Following her marriage to Gene in 1955 and their move to California, Barbara became a devoted mother. In addition to raising her family of three boys, she was President of three PTAs and proudly supported scouting in many ways. With her support, all three sons became Eagle Scouts. She served as President of the Coyote Point Museum Auxiliary, as well as Chairman of a Decorators’ Show House. Barbara was Chairman of the Millbrae Parks and Recreation Commission, President of the Hillsborough Garden Crafters, and a founding member of Friends of the Millbrae Library. She was a member of PEO, Millbrae Methodist Church, Community Gatepath, Between the Covers book club (a play reading group), and the Hillsborough Racquet Club. After her husband Gene retired, she and Gene enjoyed many interesting travels around the world with their friends.
Barbara’s final years living at the Peninsula Regent and attending the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo brought her great joy and comfort – enjoying old friends, but gaining new ones as well and living “the good life” to the end. In character and conduct she embodied the positive and stoic wisdom expressed in Proverbs 31:25: “Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she smiles at the future.”
