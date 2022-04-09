Andy passed away peacefully on his 82nd birthday after a life well lived. He is survived by his devoted and beloved wife of six years, Maureen Freschet. He was the proud and inspirational father of Lisa Christensen, the caring and much-loved father-in-law of John Christensen and stepfather of Nicole Aquino (Miguel), Kristen Iwata (Nick), and the loving grandfather of Nicholas Christensen, Anthony Christensen, and step-grandson, Carson Iwata – all of whom adored him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Anna Cresci, and his first wife, Kathleen Cresci. Andy leaves behind his sister, Marie Narlock and brother Mario Cresci (Barbara), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives by marriage.
Andy was devoted to his family and friends and was a constant source of strength, support, inspiration, guidance, and unconditional love to all whose lives he touched.
Born and raised in San Francisco, Andy graduated from St. Anne’s Elementary School, Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory High School, and Heald’s College. Following college, he went to work for Sunstream Homes/Standard Building Company as a draftsman and architect, and ended his successful career as President of the company, retiring in 1992 at age 52.
Andy’s served on numerous boards including the Board of Directors for the Carl Gellert and Celia Berta Gellert Foundation, Board of the Sequoia Hospital Foundation, the Board of Trustees for Notre Dame de Namur University, and the Board of Regents for St. Patrick’s Seminary & University.
Andy took life on as it came, facing forward and always accentuating “the positive”. He was a self-made man who took great pride in his Italian heritage and was especially proud of his service in the United States Air Force Reserve. He was outgoing, loved to socialize and enjoyed the “gift of gab”.
Andy had a variety of interests. He was a financial wizard, an avid golfer, a sports enthusiast, accomplished gardener, and enjoyed traveling. He leaves a legacy of excellence and incomparable professional and personal accomplishments.
Andy held an important place in the lives and hearts of his family and friends. He was an inspiration to all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Andy’s Catholic faith sustained him throughout his life. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass and Celebration of Life at St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Mateo, 1 Notre Dame Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022. Reception to follow at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo.
Donations may be made to the Fallen Heroes Memorial in the City of San Mateo,
Sequoia Hospital Foundation, the St. Francis Center in Redwood City, and Sacred Heart Cathedral High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.