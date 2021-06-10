Andre was called to Heaven peacefully at the age of 90 on June 5, 2021. He now joins his wife Mary in eternal peace.
He leaves his daughters Gloria, Lisa, Monica and Carol; sons Andy, Danny, John, Manuel and 44 grand/great grandchildren.
Andre was born in Oakland, CA. in 1930. He met his true love Mary and they wed in 1956. He was a man of high family values. Andre worked hard and always found the time to focus on every family member and their needs. He believed family and God were the most important things in life. Andre was caring, loving and nurturing through the good and bad times.
A true fan of the San Francisco 49ers, on game day you could find Andre wearing his SF gear, eagerly awaiting a Niner victory.
Andre’s life was rich in love, compassion, kindness, character, faith and hope. His legacy will continue to live on in all the lives he touched.
Rosary will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday June 10, 2021 St. Francis Assisi Church East Palo Alto, CA 94303.
*Burial Mass Friday June 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. St. Francis Assisi Church East Palo Alto, CA 94063.
*Burial on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Holy Cross Cemetery Menlo Park, CA 94025.
