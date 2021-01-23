Our beloved, dear, sweet Alexa Stuart Frisbie passed away on Saturday January 16, after a 14-month battle with stage four cancer. We are broken hearted. She was such a kind, smart, and vibrant soul, who dedicated her life to helping children. Alexa was loved enormously by countless family, friends, and colleagues, because her life was inherently about giving her love and talents, without condition, to all whom she came across.
Born June 2, 1968 in New Orleans, Alexa grew up in nearby Metairie. She was a diligent but fun-loving student, who attended St. Catherine of Siena School kindergarten through the eighth grade. She matriculated to the Academy of the Sacred Heart, in New Orleans, where she graduated as Valedictorian for the Class of 1986. Her childhood was filled with many rich Summers at her family’s ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. With her younger brother Douglas, they would help work the cattle, fix fences, explore the tallgrass prairie, and ‘ride’ oil derricks.
At the University of Virginia, Alexa earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a master’s degree in Education. She met her husband, Rick, at UVA. Alexa relished her time in Charlottesville and, like every aspect of her life, was ‘all-in’ on the experience, as an editor & writer for The Cavalier Daily, a DJ for WUVA, and a sister in the Kappa Delta sorority. She also worked several jobs to put herself through school.
Alexa went to San Francisco in 1991, where Rick had moved, and immediately fell in love with the Bay Area. She taught in San Francisco’s public and private schools, trained teachers, created award-winning curriculum for NASA & UC Berkeley’s Bay Area Writing Project, and published articles on exemplary practices in teaching writing, math, and science for various publications.
In 2009, Alexa founded Workshop Education, an after-school program of enrichment classes, which serves thousands of students, employs her beloved colleagues, and has been lauded by many educational publications. Her passion for high quality educational enrichment is/was what drove the program.
Alexa rock-climbed the face of Half Dome in Yosemite, competed in multiple triathlons including her favorite Escape from Alcatraz, travelled extensively, read and painted passionately, wrote poetry every day, and volunteered to spend time with the elderly. Rarely a week went by when she wasn’t hiking and mountain biking amongst local Redwoods. She loved The West. Her excursions were many, and included solo camping in Alaska, embarking on good ol’ road-trips, snowboarding its mountains, skydiving in the Wine Country, hiking in and out of the Grand Canyon, day-long treks followed by relaxed nights next to the campfire, and rafting so many of its rivers. Rick and she were engaged in Kauai. She loved going to the Hawaiian Islands for family vacations.
After her cancer diagnosis in October 2019, Alexa wrote an amazing book, Secrets of Your Child’s Education, despite all of the chemotherapies and operations. Her book is such a labor of love. We so admired her achievement. It was a blessing, when she was able to see its first copy in her last week. She just had such an indomitable drive matched by the kindest heart.
Her beautiful son Drake was born in 2001, and he is, as Alexa put it, “The greatest joy of my life.”
Alexa is survived by her husband of 24 years Rick, son Drake, her brothers Doug, Bruce, Charlie and sister Annelle. She missed dearly her mother Nelwyn, WWII hero pilot father Charles, and oldest brother John Patrick. Alexa loved, unconditionally, her nieces and nephews, including Alli, Emily, Lea, and Brandon.
She will be missed so much, by so many. We all thought she was immortal. Yet, we are so thankful to have had her stunning smile and big, radiant eyes in our lives. She was such a beautiful human being, who did so much for so many, but desired no credit for all that she gave.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to purchase her book, if you are so inclined. It brought together a lifetime of learning in education. Proceeds will be donated to vetted educational charities that help children. Or, the Lu Family Fund at PalTown.org, which provides direct financial assistance to Stage IV CRC patients seeking a second medical opinion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.