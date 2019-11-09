Albert A. Acena

October 11, 1932 – October 28, 2019
Albert Acena, a Seattle native and longtime resident of San Mateo, CA passed away on October 28, 2019. He joined the faculty of College of San Mateo in 1966. During his 41 years at CSM, Al taught history, served as the Dean of the Division of Social Sciences and served on numerous campus committees. He was the advisor for Alpha Gamma Sigma, the community college honor society. Al was a board member of the San Mateo County Historical Association, the Filipino American National Historical Society and the Alvarado Project.
Al was the son of two pioneer Filipino nurses in America, Rodolfo Eladio Acena and Felicidad Nolasco, both of Vigan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines. He earned his undergraduate degree in history from Seattle University and graduate degrees from the University of Washington.
Al served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. His experience in the military was instrumental in developing his interest in travel and study abroad. Intellectual, possessor of a great sense of humor and compassion, Al Acena will be long held in the hearts of his many friends.
Visitation will be from 4pm-9pm, followed by a Vigil at 6pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. First Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 751 Waverly St., Palo Alto, CA. Second Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. James Cathedral, 804 Ninth Ave., Seattle, WA. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 5041 35th Ave., Seattle, WA.
Donations in Al’s memory can be made to the following: Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) 810 18th Ave., #100, Seattle, WA 98122; San Mateo County Historical Association, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94053; Alpha Gamma Scholars, San Mateo County Community College District, 3201 CSM Dr., San Mateo, CA 94402.
