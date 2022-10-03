OAKLAND — Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two others were wounded in a weekend shooting in Oakland, officials said Sunday.
Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire Saturday around 10 p.m. in Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood, authorities said.
Two young victims died at the scene and two others were hospitalized in stable condition, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers with the Oakland Police Department. No arrests were immediately announced.
The victims were not immediately identified.
Jenette Yarnal, who lives nearby, said she was watching TV when she heard what sounded like a barrage of shots and saw kids running outside her apartment window.
“I thought they were just kids playing around,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle. “This neighborhood is pretty quiet.”
The high school plans to offer “comprehensive counseling services” for students at Berkeley High on Monday.
Oakland police were still searching for suspects after a shooting last Wednesday wounded six people at Rudsdale High School in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood, in what investigators believed to be a targeted attack.
