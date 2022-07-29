JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America.

Heavy rain continued to pound parts of the region and more rain was forecast for early next week. Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply and some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday.

