It will be easier for San Bruno teachers and students to connect during the COVID-19 outbreak due to a contribution from YouTube, the San Bruno Education Foundation and local officials.
The video streaming company headquartered in San Bruno partnered with the school district’s fundraising organization and city officials to contribute money and devices to the school community.
YouTube will pay $60,000 for training sessions to help teachers improve their learn-from-home lesson plans and donate computers and internet hot spots to students needing better technology.
City officials, who manage San Bruno’s cable system, also stepped in to offer internet services to families struggling to afford access during the coronavirus outbreak.
Bryan Vander Lugt, vice president of the San Bruno Education Foundation, expressed his appreciation for the charitable effort during a difficult time.
“We remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary ongoing support from YouTube and all our community partners for our students and teachers,” he said in a prepared statement.
