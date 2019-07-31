City officials are slated to critique YouTube’s proposal to redevelop and expand the online video company’s global headquarters in San Bruno, which could break ground as soon as next year.
The San Bruno City Council and Planning Commission will host a meeting Wednesday, July 31, designed to scope the specific plan for the Bayhill office and retail park where the company’s offices are located.
Officials are expected to examine broad visions to build as much as 2.4 million square feet of office space at the site, as well as first phase of proposed construction which includes 440,000 square feet of commercial development.
City Manager Jovan Grogan said the discussion, which will not feature a decision, will address the company’s hopes to grow as well as its dedication to collaboration with local officials and residents.
“They are committed to San Bruno and committed to partnering with the city on a project that accomplishes their corporate vision but also respects the community’s design and community’s vision for economic development,” he said.
The discussion will update progress on redevelopment first proposed in 2018 of the campus near the intersection of Interstate 380, El Camino Real and San Bruno Avenue.
The first stage of construction imagines constructing 440,000 square feet of office space in two, three-story buildings connected by a second-story footbridge with subterranean parking below on a surface lot near Grundy Lane.
Officials with the video-sharing website owned by Google umbrella company Alphabet have expressed interest in redeveloping surface parking lots into office buildings, while constructing the parking into underground lots. The company currently maintains almost 1 million square feet of commercial space near Cherry Avenue. In all, plans include to build up to 2.4 million square feet of development in the area, including additional office space as well as potentially a hotel, some housing and perhaps a civic facility.
The growth, which is expected to take more than one decade to complete, requires approval of a specific plan for the Bayhill Shopping Center which includes YouTube properties as well as other retail outlets and restaurants.
“They want to expand their international headquarters that is in San Bruno and we are putting together a plan that will guide development over 15 years in what is San Bruno’s only substantial office park,” Grogan said.
Regarding the amenities and feature which could be included in later stages of development, Grogan said plans are yet to be determined and community benefits would be addressed in a forthcoming development agreement which may be unveiled in December.
Officials could eventually consider YouTube’s offer to build a civic amenity as part of the community benefits package. Grogan has said previously discussion of the facility was focused on a new library, as an amphitheater and other uses were initially weighed but not preferred by officials.
Years ago, officials had discussed building a new library with funds allocated by the San Bruno Community Foundation, but ultimately voted in favor of building a new recreation center instead. Should officials pursue building a library as part of the project, Grogan has said it could be constructed on site or elsewhere.
Assuming the lager redevelopment initiative receives the requisite approvals on time, Grogan said he believes YouTube could move toward its first round of office construction as early as the first part of next year.
“The plan is in the fall to bring the documents to the Architectural Review Board and Planning Commission and then have the project before the council in early 2020 with an action plan for the first quarter of 2020,” said Grogan.
The joint meeting of the San Bruno City Council and Planning Commission begins 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the senior center, 1555 Crystal Springs Road.
